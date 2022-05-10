Painting is auctioned for the highest price achieved by 20th century work, or by any American artist. A symbol of pop art, portrait is compared to works by great masters such as Da Vinci, Botticelli and Picasso.The painting Shot Sage Blue Marilyn, by Andy Warhol, with the famous portrait of the actress Marilyn Monroe made in 1964, was sold for 195 million dollars (just over a billion reais) at an auction this Monday (09/05), which is the record value reached by any work by American artists in art auctions. .

It is also the 20th-century work to be sold at the highest price, surpassing Spanish painter Pablo Picasso’s The Women of Algiers, which sold for $179.4 million.

The work comes from the collection of the Thomas and Doris Ammann Foundation, based in Zurich, Switzerland, and all proceeds from the sale would go to the entity, dedicated to improving the lives of children around the world, with the creation of support for the provision of health care and educational programs.

Christie’s auction house had estimated the sale value at $200 million. The painting, however, was sold for 170 million, but, including fees, the final price was 195 million dollars.

The record price hit so far for a work by an American artist was in 2017, when a 1982 painting by Jean-Michel Basquiat sold for $110.5 million.

The one-meter-diameter silkscreen features the iconic American actress with a pink-painted face, yellow hair, ruby ​​lips, and blue eye shadow. The painting is made over a promotional photo of the actress for the 1953 film Niagara.

The piece is part of a series of four serigraphs called Shot Marilyns (“Bulled Marilyns”), created after the actress’ death. The title refers to an incident in which a woman fired a pistol at portraits in Warhol’s studio, even though Shot Sage Blue Marilyn was not hit.

“Most Significant Work of the 20th Century”

Alex Rotter, Christie’s President of Modern and Contemporary Art Collections, said the work is “the most significant 20th century work to be auctioned in a generation. Andy Warhol’s Marilyn is the absolute pinnacle of American pop and the promise of the American dream, which brings together optimism, fragility, celebrity and iconography at the same time.”

He places the work on the level of paintings like “Birth of Venus” by Sandro Botticelli, “Mona Lisa” by Leonardo Da Vinci, and Les Demoiselles d’Avignon by Pablo Picasso, considering it “one of the best paintings of all”. the times”.

The serigraphy has already been exhibited in some of the most important museums in the world, such as the Guggenheim, in New York, the Center Georges Pompidou, in Paris, the Tate Modern, in London, the Centro de Arte Reina Sofia, in Madrid, or the Neue Nationalgalerie in Berlin.

Marilyn Monroe was one of the biggest Hollywood stars of her day. She died on August 4, 1962 after an overdose.

