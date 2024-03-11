SSince the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse almost three years ago, conditions in Haiti have become increasingly precarious. The government led by Prime Minister Ariel Henry has failed to stabilize the country. The power vacuum and the ever-increasing collapse of the state are the breeding ground for the flourishing of armed gangs that now control large parts of the country. They are so powerful that they have become political actors – and warring parties in a scenario that increasingly resembles a civil war. The state security forces have less and less to counter the gangs. The population is falling under the wheels.

In the past few days this has become clearer than ever. While Prime Minister Henry left the country for a multi-day trip abroad to, among other things, conclude an agreement with Kenya for the deployment of foreign security forces, various gangs launched an apparently coordinated offensive against police stations and other state facilities. The gangs managed to free around 3,700 prisoners from two prisons. There have also been attacks against the country's two most important airports in recent days. Air traffic is suspended. Henry is also unable to return to Haiti. His plane was diverted to return to Puerto Rico, where Henry has been ever since.

Despite a curfew, the shooting continues. There were also confrontations near the presidential palace over the weekend. Various countries have initiated the withdrawal of their diplomatic staff, including the United States and Germany. The gangs are demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Henry. If he doesn't comply and if the international community continues to support him, Haiti is headed straight for civil war, Jimmy “Barbecue” Chérizier, a former police officer and now a top gang leader, told reporters in the capital Port-au-Pyrén last week. Prince.

Doubts about the plan for an international security force

It is difficult to assess how well coordinated the gangs are and what military power they have. Your alliances can change at any time. It is also unclear what political goals they are pursuing, including whether they aim to be involved in a new government. There are proven connections between the gangs and some political clans. Everyone wants to be master of the chaos. Current events also show how cruel and uninhibited the Haitian gangs are. People are being executed in the streets. There are no death figures. Some gangs don't even shy away from cannibalism. This is also where Chérizier’s nickname “Barbecue” comes from.







According to various diplomatic sources, the countries of the Caribbean Community of States (Caricom) are pushing for Henry's immediate resignation. Washington, however, rejects rumors that the USA also wants the head of government to resign. “But we urge him to accelerate the transition to an empowered and inclusive governance structure that will help the country prepare for a multinational security mission to improve the security situation and pave the way for free and fair elections,” spokesman Matthew said Miller last week. American officials and various observers point to Henry as the only political figure with any legitimacy. On Monday it was said that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken would discuss proposals for a political transition with representatives of Caricom in the Jamaican capital Kingston the same day.