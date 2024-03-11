Today, March 11th, is 20th birthday Of Monster Hunteror more precisely its Japanese version, given that it arrived later in the rest of the world.
Capcom celebrated this anniversary with a small tweet, which you can see below, in which it states: “On this day in 2004, Monster Hunter was released in Japan on PlayStation 2! To you, our amazing community, Happy Birthday for the 20th anniversary!”
On Twitter, many wished the saga well Monster Hunter and they shared happy moments spent with games or the monsters they most appreciate, such as Rathalos or Rajang.
Monster Hunter 20th anniversary celebrations
Of course, this short message isn't all Capcom has to say about Monster Hunter. The Japanese publisher has in fact organized a dedicated event, which will take place on March 13th at 00:00 Italian time.
On this occasion the Top 10 player favorite monsters, based on their votes, and also other news. The only certainty, however, is that there will not be any type of announcement regarding Monster Hunter Wilds.
