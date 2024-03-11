Today, March 11th, is 20th birthday Of Monster Hunteror more precisely its Japanese version, given that it arrived later in the rest of the world.

Capcom celebrated this anniversary with a small tweet, which you can see below, in which it states: “On this day in 2004, Monster Hunter was released in Japan on PlayStation 2! To you, our amazing community, Happy Birthday for the 20th anniversary!”

On Twitter, many wished the saga well Monster Hunter and they shared happy moments spent with games or the monsters they most appreciate, such as Rathalos or Rajang.