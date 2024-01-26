Sharjah (Al-Ittihad)

Sheikh Haitham bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Deputy Head of the Office of His Highness the Ruler of Kalba, crowned cyclist James Ewart champion of the first stage of the Sharjah International Tour “Al Hisn” today at Kalba Fort, where participants competed to cover a distance of 134.46 km, starting from Sharjah Fort and ending at Kalba Fort, amid great interaction from the public. In the various locations that the riders passed.

Sheikh Faisal bin Humaid Al Qasimi, President of the Arab Cycling Federation, and Sheikh Saqr bin Haitham bin Saqr Al Qasimi participated in honoring the winners. The first place and gold medal was won by the cyclist James Ewart from the Terengganu team, the second was Anas Al Abediah from the Abu Dhabi Cycling Club team, and the third was Eric Manizabayo from Rwanda.

As for the excellence shirts, James Ewart from the Terengganu team received the yellow shirt for the best time in covering the distance of the stage, sponsored by the Sharjah Police General Command, while James Ewart from Terengganu received the green shirt for the first place in the hill climb, sponsored by the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority, while Anas Al Abediah from the Abu Dhabi Cycling Club won the red shirt for the best speed average, sponsored by the Sharjah Municipality. The white shirt, sponsored by the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority, for the first place youth under 23 years old, was won by Mohammed Al Mutaiwi from the UAE national team. As for the UAE flag shirt, sponsored by the Sharjah Sports Council For the Emirati cyclist with the best time in covering the distance of the stage, it was won by cyclist Mohammed Al-Mutaiwi from the UAE national team.