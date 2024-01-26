In 1987, 'Predator' burst onto the big screen, quickly becoming a milestone in science fiction and action cinema. Starring a cast that included stars such as Arnold Schwarzenegger, Carl Weathers and Elpidia Carrillo, this film not only left an indelible mark on its genre, but also catapulted the careers of its actors. After 37 years of its release, many are wondering: what has become of these cinema icons? In this note we tell you everything.

The film told the story of a strange alien creature that annihilated humans for no apparent reason. The elite special force, led by Vietnam War veteran Major Alan 'Dutch' Schaeffer, stood in his way, engaging in one of the most incredible battles in the history of action cinema with the 'predator'. Thanks to the success of this first installment, three additional sequels were released: 'Predator 2' (1990), 'Predators' (2010) and 'The Predator' (2018), along with the prequel 'Prey' (2022), set 300 years before the first film.

How do the characters of 'Predator' currently look?

Arnold Schwarzenegger

Arnold Schwarzenegger, who played Major Alan 'Dutch' Schaeffer, is undoubtedly one of the most recognizable names from 'Predator'. After his success in the film, Schwarzenegger not only continued with an applauded career in Hollywood, starring in hits like 'Terminator', but he also ventured into politics: he became governor of California between 2003 and 2011. At 75 years old, he returned to acting with films like 'Terminator: Dark Fate' (2019) and demonstrated its validity in the industry.

Arnold Schwarzenegger was the protagonist of the 1987 film, 'Predator'. Photo: Movie Network.

Carl Weathers

Carl Weathers, Known for his role as George Dillon, he has maintained a stable career in acting. His most recent and notable participation is in the Disney + series, 'The Mandalorian' (2019), in which he plays Greef Karga. Over the years, Weathers has shown his versatility as an actor and has appeared in a variety of projects ranging from television series to films. At 74 years old, he continues to be active and contributing to the world of entertainment.

Carl Weathers continued to savor the fame he achieved in 'Predator' and was recently seen in 'Mandalorian'. Photo: MovieNetwork

Bill Duke

Bill Duke, who played Mac Eliot in 'Predator', has followed a career in both acting and directing. With participation in films such as 'Not Easily Broken' (2009) and 'Hoodlum' (1997), he has demonstrated his talent behind and in front of the camera. His last performance was in 'High Flying Bird' (2019). At 79, Duke remains a respected figure in Hollywood, with a career spanning more than four decades.

Bill Duke is currently 79 years old and was one of the legendary characters on the Elite team that decided to face the 'Predator'. Photo: MoviNetwork

Elpidia Carillo

Elpidia Carrillo, The actress who played Anna has had a diverse and enriching career since her appearance in 'Predator'. With roles in series like 'Euphoria' and 'Nashville', Carrillo has demonstrated her ability to adapt to different genres and formats. Additionally, she has ventured into directing, adding another facet to her already impressive career. At 60 years old, Carrillo remains a vibrant presence in the film and television industry.

Elpidia Carrillo is of Mexican nationality. Photo: Espinof.

Sonny Landham

Sonny Landham, who played Billy Sole, a character who had knowledge of the 'Predator', had a less conventional path after the film. He tried to enter politics: he ran as governor of Kentucky in 2003 and as senator in 2008, without success. Landham, born February 11, 1941, died on August 17, 2017, leaving behind a career marked by memorable roles in action films.

Sonny Landhman passed away in 2017. Photo: MovieNetwork

