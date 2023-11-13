“They have offered me documentaries about my personal life, but I didn’t want to be more famous, but rather give my knowledge and reputation to the industry to make known what we are,” explains the Italian Rossano Ferretti who, after spending more than half his life traveling around the world as the great celebrity hairdresser, he takes on firsthand the challenge of jumping onto the small screen to highlight his profession. This is how ‘HairStyle’ was born, a ‘talent show’ produced by Shine Iberia (the company behind hits like ‘MasterChef’ or ‘Masters of Couture’) in which ten professional hairdressers from Spain enter the beauty salon with the goal of becoming the revelation star of hairdressing.

Ferretti will also be in charge of being the host and judge of the new format along with Beatriz Matallana, a renowned stylist and makeup artist, whose talent and passion for beauty have made her a benchmark in the industry. With two decades of professional career, Beatriz has directed the hairdressing team at Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in more than 40 editions and has collaborated with celebrities such as Shakira, Elsa Pataki, Amaia Salamanca, Lali Espósito, Black Eyed Peas and Pierce Brosnan.

“Being in front of a camera has been the most difficult thing for me,” says the fashion expert. The open premiere will be next Friday (9:00 p.m.) on the DKiss thematic channel and will also be available for free in the Rakuten TV catalog.

However, beyond entertainment, ‘HairStyle’ wants to be a space for vindication. “We want to raise the voice of an industry that has little voice,” says Ferretti, who explains that, as happened with chefs, 25 years ago they were “very good but not known.” Spaces like ‘MasterChef’ helped to dignify and popularize a job that is more than just being in a restaurant kitchen. «We are working very hard in a groundbreaking format. It is the first time that something of this level has happened in the world; a beauty program that talks about hairdressing,” admits the presenter, who also aims to “educate the consumer” because a good beauty session also deserves a decent price, just as happens in other areas.

Among the ten participants there will be professionals from the sector, and in the development of the contest the viewer will be able to see learning, camaraderie but also a lot of rivalry. «The worst enemy of a hairdresser is his ego. “I am obsessed with training,” admits the Italian. Many of them also land in the program after the pandemic forced them to close their own business and they continued doing hair at home or at their parents’ house. “The motivation is to be able to reopen the hair salon,” says Ferretti.

Five editions



In this sense, the production company has built a ‘hub’ on a 1,000 square meter set in Madrid that has housed the recordings of five editions of ‘HairStyle’ with contestants and judges from as many countries: apart from Spain, also Italy, Mexico , Brazil and the United States. “It has been a challenge to cast in five countries and in four different languages ​​and to find co-presenters in each country to accompany Rossano,” highlights Macarena Rey, CEO of Shine Iberia.

«Dignifying the profession is something that we always seek and I think we achieve. Hairdressing has been maligned and mistreated for a long time. You don’t get big names from hairdressers,” he adds. «The casting is very good. In the world there are very local customs, but hairdressing is not that different,” explains Ferretti, who also announces that, for the first time on television, he will show his famous ‘invisible cut’ method.

All in all, the winner of ‘HairStyle’ will win a prize valued at 150,000 euros that will allow them to open a super exclusive salon with the advice of a team of experts headed by Rossano Ferretti. In addition, he will have the support of the program’s collaborating brands and will receive an additional check for 10,000 euros to invest in his salon. In each installment there will be tests and eliminations until the grand final, where two professional hairdressers will duel to win. In addition, popular characters will also pass through the set, such as Mario Vaquerizo.