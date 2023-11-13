Tuesday, November 14, 2023, 00:55



There are already 7 points out of a possible 45 that Cartagena has, the worst team in the Second Division. Victory has been elusive for the team for months and also for the coach, Julián Calero, who to date has been unable to lift the spirits of the locker room with three points. Last night they resisted in the 93rd minute, when Oviedo tied with a penalty committed by Kiko Olivas. “You leave with a stunned face,” summed up the head of the albinegro locker room.

Calero proposed a defensive system with five defenders and three midfielders, to gain firmness and take advantage of any counterattacks. The plan almost came to fruition when his son Iván Calero scored after a minute and a half. The coach missed “managing the 0-1 score better” finishing off Oviedo with the score 0-2. “There was a lot of space behind him to counterpunch, to take advantage of that situation.”

Efesé neither had the “speed” nor “offensive flow” to shoot at the rival goalkeeper even once more. “Probably,” Calero assured, the players did not benefit from taking the lead so soon because they retreated “and we found ourselves in a situation that invited us to defend.”

The Cartagena coach said that the general feeling is of being “displeased”, with a “sad taste” and “a little annoyed”. And he stressed that the result would be good in a less critical context than that of his team, bottom of the category, beaten every week and with no remedy for its crises with a victory that helps see the situation with more optimism. Calero highlighted the “work”, the “solidarity” and the fact that the footballers fought “like tigers”.