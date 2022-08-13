If you were waiting for news from the animated front for the volleyball events of Shoyo Hinatathen this is your lucky day! It has just been announced in a big way Haikyu !! FINALa film divided into two parts that continues the events of the anime series.

To take care of the production we will find again involved Production IGwhile for distribution he will take care of it TOHO. Just the canal YouTube of the latter has already made available a teaser trailer of the film, just to keep the hype high!

The manga series Haikyu !! is published in Italy by Star Comicswhile the anime adaptation is available in a version dubbed on Amazon Prime Video thanks to Yamato Video.

