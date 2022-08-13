The guys from D-Pad studios, authors of Owlboy, today bring us the first trailer of their new game Vikings on Trampolines, their new cooperative acrobatic platformer.

The new project of the development studio will tell the story of some Vikings called to go a long way to save their kingdom from a threat. The four warriors who will participate in this journey will be chosen among the bravest of the clan and will have to try their hand at platform challenges and mini-games.

The game will be all in pixel art and the trampolines will be the masters scattered in all the scenarios, but there will be battles with the bosses, jumping competitions and timed challenges to decide who is the most elastic Viking of the clan.

The release of the title is scheduled for a no less specified “later in 2022”, and the only platform indicated in the trailer is the PC, but it could very well land on all other platforms, namely PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch , Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S.