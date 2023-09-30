If you use the right strategy to negotiate prices at the flea market, you can save a lot of money. The promising tactic can also be extended to other areas of life.

Detlef Schmitz has probably conducted more negotiations in his life than most managers. Almost every Sunday you can meet the 54-year-old in a parking lot in Bergisch Gladbach. Because he has been a junk dealer for five years. Used dishes, shirts, books, CDs – he offers all of that.

“Almost every second customer doesn’t even try to trade,” says the trained businessman, who often gets his products for free from apartment clearances. He would usually be willing to discuss the price with him. “Since inflation has risen so much, there has been a bit more negotiation,” notes Schmitz.