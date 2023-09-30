The White House warned on Friday (29) that a possible shutdown of the United States government could affect the maintenance of the country’s national security.

If government funding is suspended, hundreds of thousands of federal employees as well as American soldiers could have their salaries suspended indefinitely.

“The funding shortfall will mean that hundreds of thousands of federal employees, including U.S. troops, will no longer receive paychecks,” said John Kirby, spokesman for the White House National Security Council.

The spokesperson also said that, depending on its extent, the strike could have practical impacts on several departments such as defense, state and interior.

Among the impacts of the strike, contracts with private companies may be affected, such as those for the manufacturing and inspection of military aircraft. Delay in paying this type of contract can cost the taxpayer even more, due to fines and interest.

Estimates are that the partial government shutdown will affect 800,000 civil servants and 1.3 million military personnel on active duty, who would be forced to work without pay for the duration of the impasse. When government accounts return to normal, your salaries will be restored.

“Every paycheck counts,” Kirby explained, as he lamented that U.S. military personnel deployed around the world will continue to work for their “patriotism and sense of duty” while their families will struggle to buy food or keep up with bills.

“They are workers and soldiers who, in many cases, support the politicians who are preventing an agreement in Congress and who, because of these politicians, will have to continue working without pay,” he added.