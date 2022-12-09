In a first for developer Supergiant Games, the team is making a sequel, and oh what a sequel it looks to be.

That’s right, Hades 2 has been announced.

Revealed at this evening’s Game Awards, Supergiant introduced us all to the Princess of the Underworld. The developer promises this upcoming release will be a “bewitching sequel to [its] award-winning rogue-like dungeon crawler” Hades. You can check out its trailer below.

Meanwhile, here is the official blurb from Supergiant:

“In Hades 2, you’ll battle beyond the Underworld using dark sorcery as you take on the sinister Titan of Time in an all-new, action-packed, endlessly replayable experience rooted in the Underworld of Greek myth and its deep connections to the dawn of witchcraft.”

For those keen to know more, the developer has said we will all hear more about the game’s Early Access next year. In the meantime, though, you can wishlist it on Steam and the Epic Game Store.