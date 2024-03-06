There PC version Of Hades 2 will come out in early access in the second quarter of 2024, the one from April 1st to June 30th. This was confirmed by the development studio Supergiant Games through the voice of the screenwriter, designer and producer Greg Kasavin, who spoke about it with the Portuguese newspaper jovemnerd on the occasion of the launch of the first Hades on Netflix.

Also, Kasavin talked about a game completely autonomous compared to the first chapter: “Hades 2 is a direct sequel based on many of the elements of the first game. But for us it is important that it is self-contained. It is possible to play it without having played the first game.”