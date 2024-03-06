Gold prices fell today, Wednesday, but remained above the level of $2,100 per ounce after rising bets on a cut in US interest rates in June pushed the precious metal to a record level in the previous session before the testimony of Jerome Powell, Chairman of the Federal Reserve (the US central bank).

The price of gold in spot transactions fell 0.2 percent to $2,124.46 per ounce by 0229 GMT. Gold futures in the United States fell 0.4 percent to $2,132.90.

Spot transactions reached a record level of $2,141.59 per ounce yesterday, Tuesday, rising for the fifth session in a row.

As for other precious metals, platinum fell 0.1 percent to $879.46 per ounce, palladium fell 0.2 percent to $946.51, and the price of silver fell 0.4 percent to $23.59.