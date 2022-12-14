Former Mayor of Sao Paulo Fernando Haddad (PT), who will be finance minister in the government of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), said on Tuesday (13.Dec.2022) that the next administration will need to correct a “electoral blunder” made under the current administration.

He refers to measures taken in the months leading up to the election to boost the president’s popularity. Jair Bolsonaro (PL), defeated by Lula in the presidential election.

Haddad said, for example, that they were removed “filters” from the INSS (National Social Security Institute) to increase the number of beneficiaries.

“When I say that we inherited an electoral mess that needs to be corrected, it is my personal opinion shared by 90% of serious economists in this country. A mess. Let’s fix it, let’s adapt. And we will, in addition to correcting what was done wrong, do what was not done right”he declared.

The future Minister of Finance met with the current Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, last week and this Tuesday (Dec. 13). He also met with the president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Netto. Haddad has said that the talks are good.