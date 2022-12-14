New York.- The breakthrough in nuclear fusion research announced today in Washington has been decades in the making, and for the first time scientists have been able to generate a reaction that produced more energy than was used to start it.

Using powerful lasers to focus an enormous amount of energy into a capsule the size of half a pellet, scientists at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in California started a reaction that produced approximately 1.5 times the energy contained in the light used. to produce it.

Fusion is still decades away from being used to produce electricity in the real world. But the promise of the merger is enticing. If harnessed, it can produce nearly unlimited, carbon-free energy to supply humanity’s electrical needs without raising global temperatures and aggravating climate change.

During the press conference in Washington, the scientists celebrated.

“This is pretty cool,” said Marvin Adams, the National Nuclear Security Administration’s deputy administrator for defense programs.

“The fusion fuel in the capsule was compressed and the fusion reactions began. This has all happened before, like 100 times before, but last week for the first time they designed this experiment so that the fusion fuel would stay hot, dense and round enough for the time it took for it to ignite,” Adams explained. “And it produced more energy than the lasers had deposited.”

Here’s a look at what exactly nuclear fusion is, and some of the problems in turning it into the cheap, carbon-free source of energy that scientists hope it can become.

WHICH IS NUCLEAR FUSION?

Look up at the sky, it’s happening right above you; Nuclear fusion reactions power the Sun and other stars.

The reaction occurs when two light nuclei fuse to form a single heavier nucleus. Since the total mass of that single nucleus is less than the mass of the two original nuclei, the leftover mass is energy released in the process, according to the Department of Energy.

In the case of the Sun, its intense heat—millions of degrees Celsius—and the pressure exerted by its gravity allow atoms to fuse that would otherwise repel each other.

Scientists have understood how nuclear fusion works for a long time, and have been trying to duplicate the process on Earth since the 1930s. Current attempts are focused on fusing a pair of hydrogen isotopes — deuterium and tritium — according to the Department of Energy, which noted that this particular combination releases “much more energy than most fusion reactions” and requires less heat to do so.

HOW IMPORTANT COULD IT BE?

Daniel Kammen, professor of energy and society at the University of California, Berkeley, said nuclear fusion offers the possibility of “basically unlimited” fuel if the technology can be commercially viable. The necessary items are available in seawater.

It’s also a process that doesn’t produce radioactive waste like nuclear fission, Kammen noted.

Crossing the net energy gain line is a great achievement, said Carolyn Kuranz, a University of Michigan professor and experimental plasma physicist.

“Of course now people are thinking, ‘How do we make it 10 times or 100 times?’ There is always a next step,” Kuranz said. “But I think it’s a clear line of: ‘Yes, we’ve achieved ignition in the lab.'”

HOW ARE SCIENTISTS TRYING TO ACHIEVE IT?

One way scientists have tried to recreate nuclear fusion involves what’s known as a tokamak, a donut-shaped vacuum chamber that uses powerful magnets to convert fuel into superhot plasma (150 million to 300 million degrees Celsius) where melting could occur.

The Livermore lab uses a different technique: The researchers use a 192-beam laser on a small capsule filled with deuterium-tritium fuel. The lab reported that a test conducted in August 2021 produced 1.35 megajoules of fusion energy, around 70% of the energy fired at the target. The lab said several subsequent experiments showed poor results, but the researchers believed they had identified ways to improve the quality of the fuel capsule and the symmetry of the lasers.

WHY IS NUCLEAR FUSION SO HARD TO ACHIEVE?

It takes more than extreme heat and pressure. It also requires precision. The energy from the lasers must be precisely applied to counter the buoyant force of the fusion fuel, according to Stephanie Diem, a professor of engineering physics at the University of Wisconsin, Madison campus.

And that’s just to show that an energy gain can be achieved. It is even more difficult to produce electricity in a generating plant.

For example, the lasers in the lab can only be activated a few times a day. To viably produce energy, they would need to be activated quickly, and capsules would have to be inserted several times a minute, or even faster, Kuranz noted.

Another challenge is increasing effectiveness, said Jeremy Chittenden, a professor at Imperial College London who specializes in plasma physics. The lasers used in the Livermore lab use a lot of electrical power, and researchers must find a way to reproduce their results in a much more cost-effective way, he added.