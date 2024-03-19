Meeting will address regulations for tax transition; President of the Chamber wants to move forward this semester, but asked for caution

The Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, and the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), will meet on Wednesday (March 20, 2024) to define the regulatory calendar for tax reform. The deputy said he wanted to move forward with the agenda “this semester, but don't get attached to that”. The reform rapporteur in the Chamber, Aguinaldo Ribeiro (PP-PB), said in February that if the regulation is not carried out in the first half of the year, it will delay the tax transition calendar.