Tuesday, March 19, 2024
Fires | A semi-detached house on fire in Kirkkonummi

March 19, 2024
The residents of the semi-detached house were able to get out of the house before the emergency services arrived.

Semi-detached house is on fire in Kirkkonummi Brontie. There are 16 units of the rescue service on the scene, and the extinguishing work is still ongoing.

Länsi-Uusimaa's rescue service estimates that the extinguishing and clearing work will last until the morning. The severity of the damage cannot yet be assessed.

The residents of the semi-detached house were able to get out of the house before the emergency services arrived. The rescue service received information about the fire at around three in the morning.

