Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 10/09/2024 – 18:39

Finance Minister Fernando Haddad said on Tuesday, the 10th, that the meeting held on that date with the president of the Supreme Federal Court (STF), Luís Roberto Barroso, discussed the Legal Framework for Guarantees. The law aims to reduce the cost of credit and was sanctioned, with vetoes, in October of last year. Haddad did not give details about the meeting and only said that it was “very positive”.

Minister Floriano Azevedo Marques, from the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), also participated, but as a lawyer. Despite occupying one of the seats in the Electoral Court reserved for lawyers since May of last year, Floriano can continue to act in cases that do not deal with electoral law.

There is an action pending at the Supreme Court against sections of the Legal Framework for Guarantees, filed in February by the Association of Brazilian Magistrates (AMB).

The entity contests, among other points, the creation of extrajudicial procedures for the loss of possession and ownership of movable and immovable property in the event of non-payment of contractual debt. The action is reported by Minister Dias Toffoli.