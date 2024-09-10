A clash of forces will take place this Tuesday at the Monumental Stadium in Maturín, where the selection of Venezuela receives his counterpart from Uruguay for the eighth day of the South American qualifiers.

Venezuela is looking for a facelift after the bad image it has left in The Bolivian Highlands, where they were thrashed 4-0 in a match to forget for the Vinotinto who had been having an outstanding qualifying round.

Aldo Corzo (r) of Peru fights for the ball with Yeferson Soteldo of Venezuela. Photo:EFE Share

At the front will be the powerful Uruguay of Coach Marcelo Bielsa which disappointed in the previous match in the goalless draw against the Paraguayan team, in a match that was lacking in terms of play.

Venezuela is partially in sixth place in the qualifying round with 9 points. Uruguay is partially in third place with 14 points.

Venezuela vs. Uruguay, LIVE