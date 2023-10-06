Bremboa leading company in the production of high-performance braking systems, organizes its second Hackathon at Brembo Inspiration Lab of SunnyvaleCalifornia, from 13 to 15 October 2023. This laboratory, located in Silicon Valleyit’s a center of excellence dedicated to enhancing Brembo’s skills in the field of software development, data science and artificial intelligence.

Hackathon

During the Brembo Hackathon, participants use the machine learning and theartificial intelligence to revolutionize the braking technologies current. The goal of the event is to leverage data-driven models to develop new materials advanced brake systems and improve warranty return management models to improve safety, performance and efficiency.

Participants have access to a rich set of data provided by Brembo, which includes information on various car models, braking systems, performance and real-world driving conditions. Using this data, they must create innovative models of machine learning.

Artificial intelligence to design braking systems

The Brembo Hackathon offers participants the opportunity to choose between two different challenges, each with its own dataset and example model:

Generative AI challenge and brake pad recipe creation: Using friction test data provided by Brembo, participants must leverage generative AI to create new compounds, predict test results and key parameters to anticipate the effectiveness and characteristics of new Brembo braking products. The challenge is to develop generative AI-based models that can suggest new recipes by increasing the pool of candidate compounds, while ensuring high-level feasibility and performance. Synthetic data challenge for collateral classification: Based on historical warranty issues reported by customers, this challenge requires participants to generate synthetic data capable of enriching Brembo’s database with useful information.

The best projects will be rewarded and could get a incubation contract with Brembo.

What is a hackathon

A hackathon it is an event, usually of short duration, in which programmers, software developers, designers and other people involved in technology come together to collaborate intensively on software or hardware projects. The main goal of a hackathon is the rapid creation of innovative solutions, often in a highly competitive but collaborative environment.

During a hackathon, participants work on projects that can cover a wide range of topics and objectives, such as application development, technology problem solving, creation of prototypes, exploring new technologies or solving specific challenges posed by the organizers. Hackathons can last from a few hours to several days, depending on the rules and objectives of the event.

Teams or individual participants work under pressure to develop, test and present their solutions within the established deadline. At the end of the event, they are often there awards or recognitioni for the best or most innovative projects.

Hackathons are an opportunity to stimulate creativity, collaboration and technological innovation, and are often used by companies, academic institutions and non-profit organizations to solve problems, develop new ideas and promote technological development.

