Alex Marquez suffered a serious setback in the MotoGP Indian Grand Prix. The Gresini Racing driver crashed in the final part of Q1, with such bad luck that he fractured three ribs: the sixth, seventh and eighth, on his left side. As a result, the Spaniard missed the two races at the Buddh International Circuit and was unable to take part in the Japanese GP, in Motegi, seven days later.

However, the youngest of the Marquez brothers has received the good news that he will be able to try to return to competition in a week, at the Indonesian Grand Prix, as was his initial wish. The Catalan driver himself confirmed on his social channels that he will travel to Mandalika after receiving the first of the necessary approvals.

However, as can be seen from the tweet, the number 73 wants to be cautious and not be too hasty: “Doctor OK to travel to the Indonesian Grand Prix. It’s time to be cautious and evaluate my physical condition from session to session” .

Marquez will still have to receive the final “fit” from the official MotoGP medical team on the Mandalika circuit before being able to return to action. The Ducati rider will have to undergo a final check on Thursday, as usual in these cases.

Another Spanish rider, Alex Rins, is also expected to make his return to Indonesia. The Team LCR driver fractured his tibia and fibula in the Sprint of the Italian GP at Mugello in June, and returned to the track surprisingly only in the last Grand Prix in Japan. However, the Barcelona rider felt too much pain after free practice, so he will try his luck again in the third stage of the Asian tour.

There are also two other Italian riders on the starting grid who have not yet made their return: Luca Marini, after the fracture of his left collarbone, also suffered in Buddh, for which he underwent surgery. And Enea Bastianini, who was out at Misano, Buddh and Motegi after breaking his left wrist and left ankle in a carambola at the start of the Barcelona race. News is awaited on their possible returns to Mandalika.