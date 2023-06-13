Tuesday, June 13, 2023, 09:44



| Updated 11:29 a.m.

The developer Habitat Inmobiliaria has acquired a plot of land with a buildable area of ​​20,000 m2 for residential use from the Murcian company Incity to build more than 150 homes next to the new underground area of ​​Murcia, in the Infante Juan Manuel neighborhood and in the surroundings of the old pass at the level of Saint James the Greater. This operation involves an investment of around 37 million euros.

The houses, whose construction is expected to begin this year, will be developed in buildings of ten heights. In this way, Incity will develop two buildings – and not three as announced – through the Baraka construction company, owned by Trinitario Casanova, while Habitat, from the Bain Capital fund, will build three.