President of Hitachi Energy in Brazil says the country can lead the global energy transition if it maintains investments in the sector

the president of Hitachi Energy in Brazil, Jose Roberto Paiva67 years old, estimates that the country will double its amount of clean energy by the 1930s. According to the executive, Brazil is already a global reference in energy transition, but that in order to achieve this expectation it is necessary to intensify investments in the diversification of its parent company, with emphasis on wind energy projects offshore and green hydrogen.

To the Power360, Paiva stated that the Japanese technology multinational works with a very positive perspective for the country in the coming years. The company monitors Petrobras’ development of new energy frontiers and works to expand its transformer production structure in the country.

Watch the interview (25min22s):

Future partnerships with Petrobras

In March 2023, Hitachi Energy closed the largest deal in its history to supply equipment for the development of an offshore wind farm off the coast of the Netherlands. According to Paiva, the company monitors the development of similar projects on the Brazilian coast.

“It is an area of ​​interest for us. We are following what is happening offshore in Brazil, but we still have a perspective that the first offshores will happen at the end of this decade”said the executive.

Petrobras, in turn, has a cooperation agreement with Equinor to analyze up to 7 offshore wind power generation projects on the country’s coast. In Paiva’s view, it is a natural path for the Japanese company and the Brazilian state-owned company to establish partnerships in this sector.

“We are going to partner with Petrobras in the future, as we are partners with several investors who are investing in solar and wind power in the Northeast”said Paiva.

vehicle electrification

According to Paiva, a path that Brazil needs to pursue in order to meet expectations of increasing its energy capacity is the electrification of automotive, maritime and air vehicles. This is a sector that, in the executive’s evaluation, still needs to be prioritized within the government’s energy policies.

In this sense, Paiva suggests the exploration of green hydrogen in the national territory, as the fuel will play a fundamental role in the production of modern and less polluting vehicles.

“We are talking about what is possible to electrify directly, for example, the issue of ships, planes. Green hydrogen will be part of the production of these ships and planes for the future”he stated.