Home page politics

From: Mike Schier

Split

Robert Habeck’s Greens are experiencing a new turning point with Lützerath, comments Mike Schier. © Michael Kappeler/sleep/fn

Lützerath brings the Greens a turning point. The party is in a dilemma. She has to give way in the crisis. And has the slightest fault, comments Mike Schier.

It’s a turning point – again. For years, the Greens fought side by side with the activists against the Garzweiler II opencast lignite mine. Now everything is suddenly different.

Lützerath puts the Greens in trouble – member Neubauer reprimands “bulldozer policy”

Federal Economics Minister Robert Habeck and his NRW colleague Mona Neubaur (both Green) have reached an agreement with the energy giant RWE that the village of Lützerath, which has long been abandoned by its residents, will be cleared because of the coal lying underneath. Police chief Dirk Weinspach, a member of the Greens, must now enforce this.

Expect ugly scenes that put the party’s self-image to the test should. Luisa Neubauer from “Fridays for Future” and – of course – a member of the Greens, tore the Realo argument up in the air: “What the Greens’ leadership set up as a statesmanlike and, above all, ultra-pragmatic coup is turning out to be these days as ill-considered bulldozer policy.”

Greens in the Lützerath dilemma: Habeck and Co. have to give in – others are to blame

She is not entirely wrong: coal is the worst of all energy sources. Only: The activists also reject all other ideas on how to solve the energy crisis in the short term – from gas to longer nuclear lifetimes. A government shouldn’t think like that.

The episode shows how difficult it is for Habeck and Co. to give in to the demands of the FDP or Union. And yet they should. The expansion of renewables is still ongoing – a mistake by previous governments, both at federal and state level. Incidentally, the Greens are least to blame for this.

Mike Schier