“Two weeks and we will make the decision” Gunther Steiner had said in mid-July about the future of Mick Schumacher. Kevin Magnussen is certain of his permanence in Haas in 2023 after having joined in 2022 a few days from the start of the championship with a multi-year agreement, the German of the Ferrari Driver Academy, on the other hand, is certainly not of the place within the US team and not will have guarantees on its future during the summer break.

As reported by the German broadcaster RTL – holder of free-to-air TV rights in Germany – Haas has frozen the negotiations relating to Mick Schumacher regarding the August break, negotiations will not resume before the weekend of the Italian Grand Prix in Monza scheduled from 9 to 11 September. The failure of Mick to join Aston Martin, in fact, puts Haas in a position of strength given that the alternatives available to Schumacher to stay on the starting grid are not many in light of the evolution of the driver market.

Schumacher will race in Spa in Belgium and in Zandvoort in the Netherlands with the awareness of having to fight for his future. On the one hand he will be able to count on the updated Haas VF-22, on the other, however, it is practically certain that he will have to serve a penalty to introduce a new power unit starting like this. from the bottom of the starting grid. Not an easy situation for the 1999 class, who in July at least managed to break free in terms of points won in F1 by competing in excellent races at Silverstone and above all at the Red Bull Ring in Austria.

The alternatives to Haas for Schumacher are theAlfa Romeo and the Alpine, even if it will not be easy for the Hinwil team to beat the competition of Guan Yu Zhou, who guarantees generous sponsorships and has so far been the protagonist of a good rookie season, net of the many reliability problems that have undermined the performance (he scored five points, the result of a tenth place at his debut in Bahrain and an eighth place in Canada in Montreal). The choice of Ferrari will obviously be decisive for Schumacher as the German is part of the Ferrari Driver Academy. Mick’s direct competitor, in this case, is Antonio Giovinazzi.