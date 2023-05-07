During the Manchester City and Leeds United match, on Saturday evening, European top scorer Haaland decided to give the task of taking the penalty kick against Leeds to his German colleague Ilkay Gundogan, who had scored two goals and wanted to score the first hat-trick in his history.

Gundogan missed the kick, after which Leeds United returned to the meeting by scoring a goal immediately, making the score 2-1, but Man City was able to preserve the victory and lead the league.

After Gundogan shot, the camera showed a strange snapshot of coach Guardiola shouting at Haaland with the phrase: “You should have shot it,” and he repeated it several times.

After a few minutes, Guardiola decided to remove Gundogan from the meeting, and he did not greet the player, as is the habit of the Spanish coach, which the followers interpreted as a state of anger at the team captain because of his execution of the kick.

After the meeting, Guardiola said: “I understand that Haaland wanted to give his friend a chance to score a ‘hat-trick’, but when the score is 1-0 or 2-0, the kick must be taken by the penalty kick specialist, who is Haaland.”

Gundogan confirmed that next time, “Erling Haaland will definitely take the kick.”