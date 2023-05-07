Regulating the estate in the course of the Berlin will is common, but not without risks. Changes are practically impossible after the death of the partner.

At the end of life there is death. It is better to deal with this early on. Image: Frank Röth

AI prefer simple. Because many people do not want to deal with death and less with their estate, heirs are often left without a plan for how the parents’ inheritance should be divided. But if you then dare to deal with it, you often use the “Berliner Testament” as a form of possible wills. It is probably the most common in Germany. More than half of all wills in Germany are based on the Berlin model.

Inken Schoenauer Editor in business, responsible for the financial market.

The idea is actually relatively simple. A married couple appoints each other as sole heirs. As a result, in the event of the death of a parent, the children initially do not get a chance in the line of succession. They are almost “disinherited”. You will only inherit if the second parent has also died. In the will of the Berlin model, they are used as “final heirs”.