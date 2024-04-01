ANDThe match of the day in the English league seemed to be the confrontation between Arteta's Arsenal and Guardiola's Manchester City. However, neither the Gunners nor the Blues delivered a show that lived up to expectations and ended up drawing by zero goals in a match that received criticism from around the world.

Amongst the criticism, which focused more than anything on the style of play of the two teams, a name well known for Erling Haaland and City fans: the former footballer Manchester United Roy Keane.

Mercilessly

In his role as a footballer, Keane already had a confrontation with Haaland's father. In 2001, in a match for the London classic, the then Irish centre-back made a sudden tackle on the then captain of Manchester City, intentionally causing him a serious injury that, by many, was even classified as the injury that “retired him.”

23 years later, as a sports commentator, Roy Keane referred to Haaland again, this time to his son, whom he classified as a player who is “like a fourth division player.”

The former “red” player referred to the Norwegian as a “best in the world” finisher, but he revealed his displeasure with the footballer's general style of play.

“Leaving aside headers and goals, where he is the best, he is a very poor player,” Keane mentioned in conversation with Sky Sports. In addition, he compared him to a player from League 2, the fourth division of English football.

“He is almost like a League 2 player, he has to improve,” said the Irishman. This is not the first time that Keane has made statements directly about the Norwegian.

In 2023, when images of Pep Guardiola talking to Haaland about a goal that would clinch the victory against Manchester United in Old Trafford The Irishman referred to the event as “a theater.” “You can talk about it in the locker room, what's the problem?” the sports commentator declared at the time.