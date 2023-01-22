During Manchester City’s confrontation with Wolverhampton, in the 16th round of the English Premier League, Haaland scored 3 goals, which is the fourth “hat-trick” he scored this season.

And the Spanish coach, Pep Guardiola, rewarded the Norwegian striker, in the 60th minute of the match, after completing his hat-trick, by resting him, as he replaced him with Argentine Julian Alvarez.

The match ended 3-0.

With this hat-trick, Haaland raises his goal tally during the current season to 25 goals, surpassing the number of Egyptian star Mohamed Salah, Liverpool striker and Heung-min Son in Tottenham, last season, when they scored 23 goals.

The British newspaper “Daily Star” said on its website, “Haaland broke the numbers even though we are still in January, and during only 20 matches for the club and 19 appearances for him in the season, due to his absence from a match with Leicester in October due to injury.”

The newspaper described the Manchester City star as an “unstoppable goal machine”.

Haaland has 18 matches in the English Premier League, which gives him the opportunity to break the numbers and become the most scoring player in the history of the English Premier League.

Andy Cole still holds the record for Newcastle in the 1993/1994 season, when he scored 34 goals, and Alan Shearer also scored this number with Blackburn in the 1994/1995 season.