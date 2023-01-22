Football | Haaland, who scored a hat trick, broke the Premier League record

Manchester City thrashed Wolverhampton in the English Premier League.

from Wolverhampton was not the Norwegian star of Manchester City and the team Erling Braut Haaland’s as a stopper in the English Premier League of football. Haaland completed three goals for the home team as City celebrated a 3–0 victory.

For the first time, the Norwegian striker finished with a header in the 40th minute of the game Kevin De Bruyne centering ball for the wigs of the net. Ten minutes later, Haaland scored a penalty kick to make it 2-0.

In the 54th minute of the match Riyad Mahrez played the ball to Haaland by the Wolverhampton goalkeeper Jose San after a bad miscue, and the Norwegian surely finished. After about an hour of playing Pep Guardiola replaced Haaland.

Haaland has played 19 matches in the Premier League, and the hat trick was his fourth of the season. Statistical service I’ll join it is an overwhelming record in the Premier League. Previously, he had reached four hat-tricks the fastest in the Premier League Ruud van Nistelrooywho needed 65 matches for his trick.

Haaland has scored 25 league goals this season. Last season, they shared the first place in goal scoring Mohamed Salah and Son Heung-minwho scored 23 hits on a man in the entire league season.

With their victory, City, who dominated the match, moved to within two points of Arsenal, who will host Manchester United later today. Wolverhampton is 17th in the league table.

In the other match that ended today, Leeds ended up with a goalless home draw against Brentford.