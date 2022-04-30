We finally know the whole truth about the existence of Haaland’s termination clause. Rumors about his possible arrival in Manchester have forced Hans-Joachim Watzke, CEO of Borussia Dortmund, to admit it: “We have given Erling Haaland a release clause… otherwise he would have gone to Manchester United.”
In Germany they take it for granted that the Norwegian player will not continue next season in the ranks of the German team, and it is that his own club affirms the following: “His decision will come with time. He has to make it. We need to find a new Haaland and I am convinced that it will be so”.
The world of football has been eager to find out about the Norwegian’s future for a long time, as it looks like it will be resolved in the coming months, and it seems practically impossible to imagine a Haaland wearing the colors yellow and black again next season of the BVB.
Rumors have emerged about a possible arrival at Bayern, because despite the fact that everything indicates that the change of scenery is going to be at a total level, that is, a change of team and league, the possible departure of Lewandowski would open the doors of the team Bavarian.
