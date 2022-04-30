Football Liverpool head coach Jürgen Klopp makes a follow-up contract until 2026 – championship battle continues with Newcastle victory

Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita got back into the opening line-up and kept his goal in Liverpool’s good position in the championship battle.

Liverpool FC the club leadership and supporters could sigh with relief when the head coach Jürgen Klopp signed an extension agreement earlier this week until 2026. The 54-year-old German coach has been a key factor in Liverpool’s success in recent years.

After signing the deal, Klopp said he believed the creation of his legacy in Liverpool had only just begun. According to Klopp, his new contract will provide reassurance in Liverpool for any player thinking about their future.

“I really believe Liverpool is a good place to be or a good place to come, if not a perfect place,” Klopp said of his follow-up contract.

“The world is in a difficult situation now. It is not just about the coronavirus, but also about Ukraine, and many other things. And then on a slightly less important level, the big clubs have problems with money here and there and so on, ”Klopp said after the deal was announced.

Liverpool is only seven matches away from four possible trophies. It has already won the league cup. With four matches left in the Premier League, the England Cup final is ahead and it has a two-goal lead over Villarreal in the battle for the Champions League final.

“We want to offer a sense of excitement and a sense of belonging. We want to be a special club. We are sitting here now and in 20 years we will be able to remember those times when we created these stories. Then we can think about whether it’s a good time. ”

Under Klopp, Liverpool has won the Premier League in 2019–2020, the Champions League in 2018–2019 and the League Cup in 2021–2022. Klopp started as head coach at Liverpool in 2015.

On Saturday, Liverpool took a 1-0 away win over Newcastle midfielder under Klopp Naby Keitan with paint. Liverpool moved to a two-point league lead before a Manchester City match on Saturday.

Klopp made five changes to Saturday’s match after winning Villarreal.

Liverpool cut off Newcastle’s six-home win over Kate’s goal.

“Building five exchanges and a new team is a huge challenge. It was really hard, yet our performance was great. We controlled the game, ”Klopp said.

“There were some moments that were difficult, but otherwise we controlled the game. We get a huge amount of power from our bench, but now we get the same effect at the start of matches in the form of new players.”

Klopp pointed out that Keita started the exchange in the Champions League match and made a good impression after getting back into the opening lineup.