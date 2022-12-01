The funds assisted by Gyrus Capital acquire 40% of the Consulcesi group. With the closing signed in Geneva – reads a note – a new era begins for the group founded by Massimo Tortorella. Already a leader in Italy in digital services dedicated to healthcare and pharmaceuticals, Consulcesi is now ready to create an international healthcare platform, also thanks to the recent expansion and strengthening of its corporate structure. This has strengthened its position in the provision of digital services in the fields of education, legal, insurance, communication and business services.

Gyrus Capital – reports the note – is an investment company specializing in sustainability and digital transformation with particular attention to the Healthcare sector. His experience in M&A transactions will help to consolidate, on the one hand, the market leadership of Consulcesi in Italy, on the other, to start an internationalization process, especially in Europe, which will lead Consulcesi to become a global brand. “The intent of this acquisition – says Massimo Tortorella, founder and CEO of the Consulcesi Group – will be to support the growth of the Group to double its turnover by 2025 to over 120 million euros, while maintaining the historical profitability of over 30 %”.

This objective, shared with Guy Semmens and Mirco Dilda, partner of Gyrus Capital – details the note – will be achieved through a series of M&A operations to “strengthen continuing training proposals for healthcare professionals and companies, together with a communication and consolidated information that can significantly contribute to the efficiency of the national health service with direct benefits for patients”. The new Board – concludes the note – confirms Massimo Tortorella, founder of the Consulcesi group and main shareholder, as president, Andrea Tortorella as CEO and Guy Semmens co-founder of Gyrus Capital as vice president.