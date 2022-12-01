Formula 1 officials are considering introducing active aerodynamics from the start of the next regulatory era from 2026.

Initially there was talk of a way to improve fuel efficiency, with cars able to have a low-drag setup for the straights and then switch to a high-downforce setup for the corners.

But F1 is considering going much further and using active aerodynamics to help improve the show.

Most likely it is a means of effectively replacing the DRS and helping to increase the performance of the chasing cars, by reducing the incidence of the wing on the straights or increasing it in the corners.

However, the idea of ​​implementing it as a means of slowing down the race leader is also being considered.

Outgoing F1 chief executive Ross Brawn has revealed that it is being potentially used to reduce downforce on race leaders to ensure they don’t pull away easily.

In an exclusive interview with Autosport magazine, Brawn said F1 officials have started thinking about how best to use active aerodynamics.

“One of the most important aspects of the 2026 car is the presence of active aerodynamics,” said Brawn. “I think it’s a step forward in terms of efficiency and it’s very interesting.”

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari F1-75 Photo by: Alessio Morgese

“We still need to understand how it can be applied and if it can be done in a safe and predictable way, but active aerodynamics is already there with DRS. The question to ask, however, is whether something more meaningful can be done”

“If you have active aero it is obvious that you can influence the car leading the race. You could make it so that once you get to a certain point the car in front loses some downforce. while those who are chasing gain downforce. There are some tricks that can be used and it can become an opportunity”.

“With this I’m not saying that we will adopt this solution, but that it can become an opportunity. The 2026 car is lessons learned from what we have now and I believe we will incorporate some form of active aerodynamics.”

This idea of ​​active aerodynamics, which could be termed “reverse DRS” as it reduces the aerodynamic performance of a car, should be carefully evaluated before being implemented.

Brawn, however, said a team of FIA experts, including aerodynamics chief Jason Sommerville, are well prepared to dig deep and fully understand the implications.

“In the end we concluded that it was better to entrust the matter to the FIA, because they would have full access to the data. There would have been no confidentiality issues. Not that there were any, but we are now in the implementation phase and Jason and his collaborators have need to see the real data of the cars. And within the FIA ​​they can do it”.