Gymnastics scandal, the audio that troubles President Tecchi

Back topical it scandal of the rhythmic gymnastics And artistic. The story that brought about the psychological violence And physical to the detriment of female athletes, not only established gymnasts such as the “Butterflies”, pride of Italy all over the world, but also of very young girlsthen forced to give up following the damages incurred. Now – we read in Repubblica – one appears registration which embarrasses the president of Federginnastica. “The complaints against Laura Vernizzi for physical and psychological abuse of underage gymnasts? If I don’t intervene a mess happens“. He did not know that Gherardo was registered Techswhen on May 22, 2022 he confessed that he had personally taken action in the investigation into the coach and former Farfalla azzurra, reported by parents of two young gymnasts — both 11 years old at the time — for mistreatment And harassment.

Gymnastics, desperate parents. Hired a private investigator

The federal president – continues Repubblica – would have intervened for to protect a registered accused of serious behavior, the same reported by hundreds of former gymnasts. Despite the heavy charges, Vernizzi receives only 3 months of disqualification, during which, however, he continues to carry out his duties normally, even during i world championships from Pesaro: to confirm it both some witnesses and the material evidence of a private detective. Tecchi does not comment, but sources close to the presidency reverse the scenario. “There disqualification received from Vernizzi – they say – for what are the standards it was not at all bland, rather. And if the president intervened he only did it to make sure that nobody turned a blind eye“.

