Marriage breakups suffered, in the third quarter of this year, a significant decline. The courts of the Region registered, between July and September, 674 divorces and separations, according to statistics published by the General Council of the Judiciary (CGPJ). The figure represents a decrease of 5.6% compared to the same period of the previous year.

The legal profession already warned last year that the economic hardships were making themselves felt in the Family courts, slowing down divorces. The Spanish Association of Family Lawyers (Aeafa) perceived –through the surveys carried out on these professionals for the III Family Law Observatory– an increase in consultations with law firms after the harshest period of confinement, but that reality, alerted, did not translate into a significant increase in separations and divorces. The impact of the economic crisis, she assured, has dissuaded many Spaniards from taking the step to formalize the marriage breakup.

The drop in marital breakups, higher than that registered at the national level (3.1%), comes, however, after months of consecutive increases as a result of the reactivation of divorces after the ‘impasse’ that brought hand in hand the pandemic. Despite this decrease, the Region of Murcia is also one of the communities with the highest rate of marital dissolution claims per 100,000 inhabitants. Specifically, Murcia is the fifth region with the highest ratio (44), only surpassed by the Canary Islands (53.2), La Rioja (47.9), the Valencian Community (46.4) and Andalusia (44.6). The national average is 41.1 demands per 100,000 inhabitants.

Vary the conditions



The statistics of the Judiciary relative to last summer also hint at a phenomenon that has been noticeable for some time: the rise in requests for modification of measures. These allow the conditions established in a previous divorce decree to be varied as long as a real change in personal or economic circumstances is accredited.

In the case of the Region, in the third quarter of the year the consensual modification of these measures increased by 2.7% –there were 76– and those without consensus by 8.3% –221 were registered–. According to data from the Judiciary, the modifications of consensual custody, custody and maintenance measures for non-marital children also had a significant year-on-year increase, of 10.5%, while those not agreed grew by 22.5%. This is a trend that was also noticed by Family lawyers, who pointed out that the significant drop in income has forced fathers and mothers to bring up the cut in economic contributions before the judge.