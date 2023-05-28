In China, the first domestically produced passenger plane has made its maiden flight. Chinese manufacturer Comac’s C919 flew from Shanghai to Beijing on Sunday, state broadcaster CCTV reported. The China Eastern Airlines plane landed “without any problems” in the capital 40 minutes before the scheduled arrival time.

130 passengers traveled in the C919. They were lavishly entertained to celebrate the event. Images in state media showed passengers waving Chinese flags and singing patriotic songs while cakes were distributed to them in the air. A short ceremony to celebrate the successful maiden flight then took place on the runway in Beijing.

The flight was “extremely smooth, comfortable and memorable,” a passenger said on CCTV. “I think I’ll remember it fondly for a while.”

With the C919, China wants to compete with foreign models such as the Boeing 737 MAX and the Airbus A320. “In the future, most passengers will be able to travel on large, domestically manufactured aircraft,” CCTV reported. However, many of the components of the C919, including the engines, come from abroad.