On the most recent day of 'The house of the famous' on Telemundo, the drama and tension reached its peak when Guty Carrera, one of the most controversial participants of the reality show, was eliminated. This event, which took place last Monday, March 18, left the audience and followers of the show in complete amazement, as Carrera was a central character in the plot of this season.

Guty Carrera, known for his participation in different television formats and for his scandalous headlines in the past, had generated expectations about his performance in 'The House of the Famous'. However, his journey on the show came to an end after the public decided with his votes. Despite the strategies and influence that he had tried to exert within the house, Carrera did not obtain the necessary support to continue in the competition.

Guty Carrera was eliminated by few votes from the public

The elimination of Career It marked a before and after in this edition of the reality show. With the smallest number of votes received, the Ecuadorian had to say goodbye to his colleagues, who showed different reactions to his departure. The news surprised many, since Guty had been one of the protagonists of the edition, getting involved in multiple controversies and debates.

What did Guty Carrera say after leaving 'The House of the Famous'?

When leaving the premises, Career He did not miss the opportunity to express himself. With measured but significant words, he called on his former colleagues: “Congratulations (…) tell them not to lose their essence, to be happy (…) and unmask everyone, okay?”. These statements hinted at Carrera's desire to see the true intentions and personalities of the participants revealed.

Guty Carrera starred in a tense encounter with a partner in 'The House of the Famous'

Within 'The House of the Famous', Carrera was not without conflicts. An especially tense moment was his confrontation with the Mexican model Clovis Nienow. Clovis did not hold back in expressing his disdain for Guty Carrera: “I don't have much to say to you, you are very insipid and hypocritical.”. These harsh words reflected not only the personal tensions, but also the strong dynamics and rivalries that brew within the reality show.

Users on social networks celebrate the elimination of Guty Carrera

“How cute! The Ecuadorian Guty Carrera, eliminated from 'The House of the Famous, it was about time… his true personality came out there',” “Let the world know the kind of person you are, Guty,” “Of course the public knew “Who to take out,” are read among the comments that stand out the most on social networks.