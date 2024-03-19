Of course, Hollywood also needed a love story, and at least its actors became a couple: Marlon Brando and Tarita Teriipaia on the set of “Mutiny on the Bounty” in 1961. Image: picture alliance /

IIn 1789 there was an uprising that would make maritime history: The Bounty's voyage, which had not been without conflict, escalated into a legendary mutiny. The setting was the South Seas, and the mission of the expedition had actually been to bring the breadfruit tree from Tahiti to the Caribbean. But instead of completing this mission, the mutineers marooned nineteen of their ship's sailors, including Captain William Bligh, in a dinghy with only the vast Pacific Ocean around them. While the mutineers now found themselves in a bind trying to come up with a new plan for the rest of their lives, the marooned people began their fight for survival.

The story of the mutiny on the Bounty has been told many times, always with different accents. The Bielefeld historian Simon Füchtenschnieder also has no new primary sources or groundbreaking insights, but rather trusts the irresistible maelstrom of events. In addition, he can still pull off a few popular historical images, mainly produced by the cinema of the twentieth century. Because the figure of Captain Bligh has always divided opinions: Was he a tyrant on board or, on the contrary, a master of his nautical craft?