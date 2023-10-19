Mauro, the only one of the injured who could return in Mérida

Real Murcia will, once again, have a long list of casualties for the clash that this Saturday (6:00 p.m.) will face Mérida at the Roman Stadium. «There are absences; There are players who are in their final stage of recovery like Montoro, Gianni Cassaro and Sergio Navarro. With Marcos Mauro we are going to push until the end, but it can be there. The one who will not be there either is Tomás Pina, sanctioned,” acknowledges the Real Murcia coach.

Larrea, for another week, will not be on the list either. The former Tenerife player has not made his league debut yet, despite the fact that he is one of Javier Recio’s big bets for this season: “He had a tear and it took a while because he felt bad. We all want him to be there, the player first. They are difficult situations to handle. When you relapse you always take more precautions. He is practically ready to join the group, although I don’t want to give dates,” warns Munúa.

Therefore, Manu García will be able to repeat between the sticks, while Imanol and Isi Gómez point again to the center of the field. It should be remembered that José Ruiz, with four yellow cards, is ready, while everything indicates that Alberto González and Rofino will be starters in the center of the defense.