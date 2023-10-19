Home page World

From: Richard Strobl

Shortly after the Brenner, Italian police seized a large quantity of contraband beer from Germany. The drivers’ excuses didn’t help.

Sterzing – The smuggling trip went unnoticed for just ten minutes. Shortly after the Italian border, the Italian police discovered a large amount of beer from Germany – apparently contraband, according to the accusation.

According to a report by the Italian news agency, the check took place Ansa on the Brenner motorway A22 near Vipiteno, just a few kilometers after the border crossing. Officers from the Guardia Finanza – the police unit responsible for such offenses in Italy – seized a total of 2,500 liters of “contraband beer”.

Italian police seize 2,500 liters of contraband German beer

The beer was stored in a total of 62 barrels and was reportedly destined for various restaurants and bars across Italy. It was bought in Germany and then loaded into unmarked vans. The drivers were apparently unable to present accompanying documents that normally have to be carried for the purposes of tracing alcoholic beverages and any taxes to be paid.

All three drivers were Italians, who, according to the report, gave the police “a variety of reasons” for the beer in the hold. One driver in particular tried to convince the police that the barrels found in his van were intended for his personal consumption.

German smuggled beer discovered in Italy: Brenner police don’t believe excuses

Since he was carrying over 1,000 liters of beer, the Guardia di Finanza apparently initially considered this unlikely. All beer was temporarily confiscated. The drivers were reported to the Bolzano public prosecutor’s office on suspicion of tax evasion.

