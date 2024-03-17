The penalties

The Saturday ofSao Paulo E-Prixthe fourth round of the Formula E World Championship, had started positively for the Maserati, especially for the outcome of the qualification. Reached the semifinals, Maximilian Günther he managed to secure 3rd place on the starting grid, only to be relegated to last position for replacing the gearbox and inverter, complete with 10 second penalty to be discounted in the pits.

The company

A very heavy premise which therefore seemed to exclude the German both from the fight for victory and from that for the points zone. Instead, thanks to a careful strategy favored by the double entry of the Safety Car, Günther achieved a real feat, crossing the finish line in ninth position and taking it home 2 points.

The pride of the comeback

“Today we made the impossible possible – explained #7 at the end of the race – start from last place with the grid penalty and then serve the 10 second stop-go period It was a tall order, but we did our best. I tried to save energy at the start and then we had the Safety Car, which was very important for our race and our strategy. From then on we attacked to take the lead. We made some good overtaking, I had a good feeling with the car and we always moved forward with a great pace. The car felt good all weekend, and I think we showed that in both qualifying and the race. To finish ninth with points in such a circumstance it's an incredible feeling. I think we can all be very proud. It was the best recovery and outcome possible from this strategic penalty, and this will put us in a good position for the rest of the season.”

Still chasing points

However, those who did not reach the top-10 were Jehan Daruvala, 15th and once again without points in his first season in Formula E: “The race wasn't easy at all – commented the Indian pilot – It was my first experience with the Formula E group style and it's not what I expected, but it was good to do a few more laps and I feel like I learned a lot. After four races I feel quite confident in the car, especially in qualifying. My goal now is to improve my pace in the long term. If I can do that, I think we can have a chance to score in the points in Tokyo, which will be a new circuit for everyone.”