Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira, on tour in the Middle East, met with Palestinian Authority Prime Minister Mohamed Shtayyeh in Ramallah, where they discussed “joint strategies” to make Palestine a full member of the UN, official sources reported this Sunday.

“The credibility of the current international governance system lies under the rubble of Gaza,” criticized Vieira in the official profile of X of the Foreign Ministry, andAs part of his trip through Jordan, Palestine, Lebanon and Saudi Arabia, which will last until Wednesday.

In 2012, the UN General Assembly recognized Palestine as a non-member observer state.

Since the start of the war in Gaza, which has left at least 31,645 dead, the Palestinian Authority, which governs small parts of the West Bank, has taken up the issue and asked the international community for its support to become a full member of the United Nations. .

He maintains that this status can help peacefully resolve the conflict with Israel. Brazil, whose president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has described the Israeli offensive in the Strip as “genocide”, It now joins the efforts of Colombia, which last November already announced that it will propose the admission of Palestine as a full member of the UN.

Men distribute donations of flour in Gaza. Photo:AFP Share

To achieve this, Palestine needs the approval of the Security Council, where the veto power of the United Statesa great ally of Israel, makes it very difficult for this initiative to go ahead.

In Ramallah, Vieira participated in a ceremony in which he received the title of Honorary Member of the Council of Curators of the Yasser Arafat Foundation with which Lula, a staunch defender of the Palestinian cause, was awarded.

In his speech, he criticized Israel and the international community for the “insufficient humanitarian aid” provided to the Gazans, subject to intense bombing by the Israeli Army, in retaliation for the attack by the Islamist Hamas militias on October 7.

The Brazilian minister called it “illegal and immoral” to deny food, water and medicine to the civilian population, and to destroy hospitals. The trip to the Middle East takes place in the midst of the open diplomatic crisis between Brazil and Israel based on some controversial statements by President Lula, who on February 18, before the press, equated the Israeli military offensive in Gaza with the promoted extermination of Jews. by Adolf Hitler.

Israel's response to those comments was to declare Lula persona non grata, and summon the Brazilian ambassador to Israel.

The Government of Brazil in turn called its ambassador in Tel Aviv for consultations and summoned the Israeli ambassador in Brasilia to protest what happened. From there, diplomatic tensions escalated with the exchange of notes and high-tone statements between Vieira and his Israeli counterpart, Israel Katz.