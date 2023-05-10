Tamaulipas.- A group of armed menattacked to gunshots two items of the state guardwho were wounded but they repelled the assaultuntil reinforcements arrived and the triggermen they fled.

The events happened on the Rio Bravo-Reynosa highwayat the height of Palo Blanco town, Reynosa municipalityreports the media outlet Hoy Tamaulipas.

It was detailed that one of the police officers received a shot at the height of a cheekbone and the lead came out of the ear right; the other agent suffered gunshots in arm right and in one of its feetit was informed.

The two agents were on security and surveillance rounds when they were suddenly shot at. triggermen that they were in a honda crv pickup white, detailed state authorities.

The two officers also opened fire on their assailants, despite having been wounded; the attackers fled.

When reinforcements arrived, the two injured officers were taken to a hospital, then relocated to another.

Attempt to ‘levantón’ and execution

In reynosaa man of some 35 years apparently it resisted to be “gotten up“, and then the members of a armed commando They executed him with at least three high-powered bullets.

It happened this Tuesday morning at the junction of the highway to Rio Bravo and Bypass to Pharr Bridgeat the height of the Mega maquiladora, reports the media outlet Hoy Tamaulipas.

The deceased had gunshot wounds to the abdomen, chest and back. He was lying face down, in a large pool of blood, the bullets went through him.