The southeast of the country can also prepare for heavy rain and thunderstorms today. The KNMI has set code yellow from 2 p.m. because so much rain can fall in a short time that the sewer system can no longer handle it. ‘Traffic and outdoor activities may be affected by this.’

Code yellow applies to the provinces of Limburg, North Brabant and Gelderland on Wednesday. You have to be careful for hours: the weather bureau does not expect the weather to calm down until 9 p.m. Traffic in that corner of the country must therefore also watch out for a lot of water on the road during the evening rush hour. At the end of the evening it is not yet dry, says Weerplaza. Even then showers will pass, but they will be less intensive.

In the morning and around noon the weather is still fairly quiet. In the center of the country in particular, the sun even breaks through now and then. From about 10-13 degrees in the morning, the temperature rises during the day to around 14-17 degrees. In the north of the country it will remain dry in principle. See also Volkswagen ID4 Pro Business opens the hunt for Skoda

But in the south, people can expect a soaking wet day, with even streets flooded. The warning does not come out of the blue: last week, streets and viaducts in Amsterdam, Eindhoven, Veenendaal and Haren were already flooded. The showers pass very slowly, so that quite a bit of rain can fall in one place.

Same again on Thursday

When the rain has left on Wednesday evening, the southern provinces should prepare for similar showers again on Thursday. There will then be heavy thunderclouds over there, while it will remain dry elsewhere in the country. From Friday the weather will improve a bit, and it will also get a bit warmer. The sun will shine and it will be about 19 to 22 degrees.

Saturday and Sunday will also be beautiful, although it may rain a bit. But spring won’t last. In the course of next week the weather will be colder and more changeable. See also Why Aave crypto is skyrocketing





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.