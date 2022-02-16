Somalia’s Minister of Internal Security said that gunfire and explosions rocked the capital Mogadishu in the early hours of Wednesday morning as terrorists attacked police stations and security checkpoints.
“The terrorists attacked the outskirts of Mogadishu, targeting police stations and checkpoints,” Minister Abdullahi Nour wrote on Twitter.
“Our security personnel defeated the enemy,” he added. There were no immediate details of casualties.
