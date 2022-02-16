with goals of Giovanni Moreno and Jéfferson Duque, Atlético Nacional defeated Envigado 1-2 on the seventh date of Colombian soccer.

It was Moreno’s first goal in his new stage with the green team from Antioquia, who was ‘scared’ by the orange draw, after goalkeeper Aldaír Quintana’s autogo.

It was more National

At minute 44 of the game, the goal came for Nacional after an incursion into the right sector by Jefferson Duque after taking advantage of a deep pass, he entered the area and after a center, Giovanni Moreno appeared to head in and open the scoring.

It was the 39th goal in 87 games for Moreno with the Purslane team. He had not scored since May 8, 2010 with Nacional.

In the complementary stage, Daniel Tegüé entered Envigado instead of Yeferson Rodallega. The locals came out with a lot of momentum to attack, while Nacional had a hard time getting comfortable on the pitch.

At minute 5 and after a corner kick, the equalizer came, thanks to Quintana, who tried to reject the ball, but with the misfortune that the ball entered the goal.

And in minute 16, a handball by Iván Rojas in the Envigado area was signaled by the referee, Kéiner Jiménez, as a penalty, and Jefferson Duque made it 1-2.

On the next date, Envigado visits Atlético Bucaramanga, while Atlético Nacional hosts Unión Magdalena at the Atanasio.

