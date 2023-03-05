Gundam.info unveiled this morning what will be the official release date for the season 2 Of Mobile Suit Gundam: THE WITCH FROM MERCURY. The new Gundam series will be back on air in April as already announced, more precisely on April 9th in the 5:00 PM Japanese timeslot on the TBS and MBS networks. No time change therefore due to the violent scene of the last episode.

A week before the start of the second season, i.e. Sunday, April 2 at the same time, a special will be broadcast in which the events of the inaugural season will be retraced with an exceptional narrator who has not yet been revealed.

Source: Gundam.info