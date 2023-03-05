Home page World

Emergency services cordon off the area around the Schützenhaus in Bramsche near Osnabrück. © Heinz-Jürgen Reiss/Nord-West-Media TV /dpa

At a party, a young woman suddenly goes missing. Party guests find the 19-year-old seriously injured in a meadow. She dies in the hospital. The first suspicion quickly arises.

Bramsche – One A 19-year-old woman is believed to have been the victim of a homicide in Bramsche near Osnabrück become. The public prosecutor’s office and the police in Osnabrück announced on Sunday that investigations were also being carried out on suspicion of a sexual offence.

A 20-year-old was arrested on suspicion. The German was a participant in a birthday party at which the victim had previously been a guest.

19-year-old woman was found seriously injured: attempts at resuscitation failed

According to the information, the 19-year-old was missing at the party around 1:30 a.m. After a joint search by other guests, she was found seriously injured in a meadow in the Pente district. Despite attempts at resuscitation by rescue workers, only the death of the young woman could be determined in the hospital.

“The suspect was arrested in his apartment in the morning,” said prosecutor Alexander Retemeyer. According to him, initial surveys during the night had revealed indications of the man. He initially did not comment on what happened and should be brought before a magistrate during the day, said Retemeyer.

The autopsy of the body has already begun, but a result is not expected in the short term. The public prosecutor’s office initially did not want to give any further details about the circumstances of the woman’s death, referring to possible knowledge of the perpetrator.

19-year-old dies after party in Bramsche: 150 guests arrested

With a large contingent, the police held around 150 guests at a shooting range that night to record personal details and conduct initial interviews. The technical relief organization and the fire brigade provide support. According to the public prosecutor’s office, an 18th birthday was celebrated on the grounds of the rifle club. According to Retemeyer, various emergency chaplains were on site for the guests.

Just a few days ago, the municipality of Bramsche made the headlines because a 16-year-old was attacked with a gun and fatally injured. An 81-year-old man shot the boy in front of an apartment building directly opposite an elementary school on Tuesday morning. The boy died of his injuries in a hospital on Wednesday evening. (dpa)